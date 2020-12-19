Bus collides with train in Bangladesh, at least 12 dead

At least 12 people have been killed and three others injured in a collision between a train and a bus in Joypurhat District of Division of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, Saturday morning, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Train communications with the northern regions of the country have been suspended due to the accident.
Ten people died on the spot while five others were severely injured and sent to hospital, where two of them also died.
Attempts are being made to remove the bus and train involved in the accident.
The Joypurhat District deputy commissioner said that the tragic accident took place at the Puranapoil railway gate because the gateman did not perform his duty.