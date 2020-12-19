Vazgen Manukyan: PM Nikol Pashinyan is forever removing Armenia from political map

YEREVAN. – We have gathered today to commemorate the heroes who became martyrs while defending our homeland and honor. Vazgen Manukyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the Prime Minister of Armenia, stated this Saturday during the opposition rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan.

Also, he expressed a conviction that the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war could have been avoided. "When the war started, we could have won, although we had to do the work that was necessary before the war and was not done. (…). In the extreme case, we could have signed that agreement sooner, ended the war sooner, and would have had fewer losses.

What situation did we find ourselves in? Helplessness, anarchy; there is no war, but we continue to give and give. If this continues, Armenia will either disappear from the world map or become something miserable that no one will pay attention to. Such a state will not be able to ensure the welfare of its people either," Vazgen Manukyan stated, adding that PM Nikol Pashinyan was forever removing Armenia from the political map.