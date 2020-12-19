COVID-19: Macron is in stable condition

The state of health of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been infected with the coronavirus, is stable, and the results of the medical examination are encouraging, Reuters reported, citing the press service of the head of state.
“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.
On Friday, Macron said he was doing well but was working more slowly.