News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 20
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
COVID-19: Macron is in stable condition
COVID-19: Macron is in stable condition
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The state of health of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been infected with the coronavirus, is stable, and the results of the medical examination are encouraging, Reuters reported, citing the press service of the head of state.

“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.

On Friday, Macron said he was doing well but was working more slowly.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel urges German residents to celebrate Christmas via video calls
Angela Merkel has repeatedly urged residents...
 WHO speaks on when humanity will cope with COVID-19 pandemic
On the air of the Russia-1 TV channel...
 Rouhani says Iran's new COVID-19 restrictions bring to no 'red' zones
The Iranian President also advised Iranian residents to continue to refrain from large gatherings...
 Coronavirus cases exceed 10mn in India
The country reported 25,152 new infections and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours…
 920 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 22 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 US authorizes coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
The speed of vaccine development is a stunning scientific success, although there is some hesitancy among the public...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos