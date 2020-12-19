Armenia PM approaches relatives of recent Artsakh war casualties

YEREVAN. – Saturday’s march of mourning launched by the government of Armenia to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan has ended.
But the situation at Yerablur was tense, as several clashes took place between Pashinyan's supporters and recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war veterans, the fallen servicemen’s relatives, and some other citizens who had gathered to block the PM entry to the military pantheon.
For a moment, some objects were thrown in the direction of Pashinyan from the crowd, after which his bodyguards kept the umbrellas and suitcases above him.
To note, several fallen servicemen were being buried at Yerablur today.
At the end of the march, Nikol Pashinyan approached the graves of those who became martyrs in the recent war, knelt down, paid tribute to them, and then approached the relatives of the fallen soldiers.