Bodyguards run along with Armenia PM Pashinyan's car
Bodyguards run along with Armenia PM Pashinyan's car
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At the end of Saturday’s march of mourning launched by the government of Armenia to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, PM Nikol Pashinyan left Yerablur accompanied by a large number of security officers (PHOTOS).

At first, his bodyguards were walking around on all four sides of Pashinyan's car that was coming out of Yerablur, and when the car increased its speed, they started running along with it, showing a scene similar to the well-known bodyguards of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
