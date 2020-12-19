News
Opposition’s march of mourning reaches Yerevan cathedral
Opposition’s march of mourning reaches Yerevan cathedral
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Once the Armenia’s political opposition rally ended at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan Saturday, its participants marched to the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral where a requiem service has already begun.

It should be reminded that three days of mourning have been declared in Artsakh in Armenia from today.

As reported earlier, three days of mourning have been declared in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as of Saturday, to pay tribute to Armenian casualties of the recent Artsakh war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
