Opposition’s march of mourning reaches Yerevan cathedral

YEREVAN. – Once the Armenia’s political opposition rally ended at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan Saturday, its participants marched to the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral where a requiem service has already begun.

As reported earlier, three days of mourning have been declared in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as of Saturday, to pay tribute to Armenian casualties of the recent Artsakh war.