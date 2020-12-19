Russia comments on US decision to close its consulates

Russian politicians and experts have commented on the decision of the State Department to close the US consulates in the cities of Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg, RIA Novosti reported.
Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov called this decision a political one.
Saving $ 3.2 million is ridiculous, he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the MP, Washington really has issues with the economy, but not to such an extent as to close consulates.
Leonid Slutsky, a First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs, said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in agony and fever. This, according to the deputy, is evidenced not only by the closure of diplomatic missions but also by the inclusion of the State Department of Russia among the US enemies.