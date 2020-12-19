Armenian armed forces head of general staff visits Syunik province

Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel General Onik Gasparyan paid a working visit to the Syunik province of the republic on December 19.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces held a meeting with the officers of the military unit and representatives of local authorities, discussed the current situation and further steps.
Colonel General Onik Gasparyan got acquainted with the issues of concern to the residents of Syunik, discussed with the meeting participants the issues of border protection and security, ways of solving existing issues.