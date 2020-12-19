Ex-ambassador speaks on dividing Armenia into three parts

Former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan took to his Facebook to speak about the events that took place today in the military pantheon Yerablur.
According to him, today our collective morality and dignity have become equal to zero.
"Everything is clear and incredibly simple," he said noting that Armenia has been divided into three parts.
"The first is Armenia, which is fighting for the future, Armenia, which was yesterday on Friday evening. Armenia of light, faith, pain, and future. With people who raised the cross and carried the cross," he said.
"The second is Armenia in the first half of today: insolent, bloody, hysterical, and an unbeliever."
"There is a third Armenia - adapting, cowardly, and consumerist. This third Armenia declared that this is a political struggle, in which it does not want to take part."
"Today our collective morality and dignity have been reduced to zero. Today was not a day of mourning. Today was a rainy day. Today was a day of a national disgrace. Some ordinary bastard once again dishonored the whole nation, blackened the whole homeland in a day," he added.