Over 42 thousand refugees return to Karabakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers accompanied another convoy of refugees who are returning to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh from the Armenian territory, the Armenian defense ministry reported.
A total of 470 people were delivered Saturday from Yerevan to Stepanakert by buses escorted by patrols from the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police.
Russian peacekeepers are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime at twenty-three observation posts.
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance, and restore civilian infrastructure.
Over 42 thousand refugees have already returned to Nagorno-Karabakh to their places of permanent residence.