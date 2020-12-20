News
Sunday
December 20
Sunday
December 20
Reuters: Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 75 million
Reuters: Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 75 million
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Worldwide coronavirus cases have exceeded 75 million, Reuters reported.

In December, the UK became the first western country to begin immunizing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNtech, after which the US approved the emergency use of a second vaccine developed by Moderna.

In November, 18.65 million cases of coronavirus infection were reported, the highest in 30 days since the start of the pandemic.

Europe remains the region with the highest number of coronavirus cases at 21.6 million, followed by North America at 17.9 million, South America at 14.5 million, and Asia at 13 million.

Only 1 million cases have been reported in Europe in just the past five days. Meanwhile, more than 2 million cases were recorded in Russia and France each since the beginning of the pandemic. In the UK and Italy, 1.9 million cases were identified.

The United States on Monday became the first country in the world to record more than 300,000 deaths. Over 2,500 people die from the coronavirus in the country every day, according to the data agency's analysis of the previous seven days.

Hospitals have begun vaccination against the coronavirus of a drug developed by Pfizer and BioNtech.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
