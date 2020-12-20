Biden, Mexican president discuss new approach to migration

US President-elect Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talked over the phone to work together on a new approach to migration that offers a dangerous journey in the US, Axios reported.
Biden's transition team commented on this discussion, presenting it as the main part of the plans of the President-elect of the United States to lift Donald Trump's tough immigration policy.
Biden has pledged to end Trump's policy of migrants seeking to enter the United States through Mexico, which forces thousands of asylum seekers to await trial regarding their status in Mexico.
During the conversation, the president-elect reaffirmed that he is adhering to the commitments he made during the campaign, and noted that it will take time and resources to effectively fulfill those commitments, Biden’s transition team said.
Biden noted the need to intensify Mexican-US cooperation to ensure safe and orderly migration, contain COVID-19, revitalize North America's economy, and keep the US-Mexico border secure.
The leaders of the two countries noted a common desire to eliminate the root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico and to build a future with greater opportunities and security for the region, the report said.
Biden said he will work closely with Mexico and other regional partners in the early months of his administration to build the regional and border infrastructure and capacity needed to foster a new orderly and humane approach to migration that respects international norms for the processing of applications on granting asylum.