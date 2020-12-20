News
Sunday
December 20
News
Sunday
December 20
652 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Armenia over the past day
652 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Armenia over the past day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

652 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Armenia over the past day. This brings the total number of infections to 153,825.

According to the Ministry of Health of Armenia, over the past 24 hours, 14 citizens have died due to the coronavirus, the death toll is 2,630.

During the day, two deaths from another disease were recorded among patients with coronavirus.  As of December 20, the total number of such cases is 652. In total, 16 patients died during the day, the total number of deaths reached 3,282.

Over the past day, 601 people have recovered, the total number of those who have been cured is 132,532. In fact, 18,001 patients are being treated now (their number increased by 25 per day). During the day, 263 tests were carried out. The total number of tests carried out is 566,746.
