Nepal government proposes to dissolve country's parliament

Nepal's government offered to dissolve the country's parliament in an emergency meeting on Sunday, when Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli party announced it had lost majority support, Reuters reported.
The Prime Minister has lost the support of the majority in the parliamentary party, the central committee, and the party secretariat. Instead of seeking a compromise within the party, he chose to dissolve parliament, said Bishnu Rijal, a member of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal.
The country's head of government, who has been sharply criticized over the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, is now facing domestic political pressure. He was offered either to resign from the post of the prime minister or to give up running the ruling party.
The next parliamentary elections in Nepal were due to take place in 2022. It is not yet clear when the elections will take place, if the country's president decides to dissolve parliament, which is likely to be formal.