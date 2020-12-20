At least 9 people die in Kabul car blast

WHO pledges to inform public about characteristics and any consequences of COVID-19 new strain

Armenia NSS: Border detachments of Armenians and Azerbaijanis are deployed in the Vorotan-David Bek section

Greek FM says EU moves slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in Eastern Mediterranean

Goris Mayor: Azerbaijanis flag flies near Armenian village

COVID-19 mass vaccination kicks off in Israel

Artsakh: Bodies of 22 more dead were found

Nepal government proposes to dissolve country's parliament

Armenian NSS ex-chief: There were orders that, as I thought, should not be carried out

Biden, Mexican president discuss new approach to migration

NSS officers of Armenia and ex-chief Artur Vanetsyan visits Yerablur military pantheon

7 more wagons with humanitarian aid from Russia arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh

Rally to take place in Yerevan on Tuesday

652 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Armenia over the past day

Reuters: Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 75 million

Over 42 thousand refugees return to Karabakh from Armenia

Merkel urges German residents to celebrate Christmas via video calls

Ex-ambassador speaks on dividing Armenia into three parts

Mike Pompeo accuses Russia of cyberattack on US

Spain's Santa Pau recognizes Artsakh independence

COVID-19: Macron is in stable condition

Tragedy: Young woman jumps from bridge in Yerevan

Armenia parliament speaker's medical condition gets worse during mourning march in Yerevan

Armenian armed forces head of general staff visits Syunik province

WHO speaks on when humanity will cope with COVID-19 pandemic

Rouhani says Iran's new COVID-19 restrictions bring to no 'red' zones

Russia comments on US decision to close its consulates

Opposition’s march of mourning reaches Yerevan cathedral

Bodyguards run along with Armenia PM Pashinyan's car

Armenia PM approaches relatives of recent Artsakh war casualties

Artsakh President visits Stepanakert memorial, pays tribute to all martyrs

Opposition rally concludes at Yerevan’s Liberty Square

Vazgen Manukyan: PM Nikol Pashinyan is forever removing Armenia from political map

Bus collides with train in Bangladesh, at least 12 dead

Rockets hit US airbase in Afghanistan

Chile president is fined for breaking of COVID-19 mask rules

Opposition convenes rally at Yerevan's Liberty Square

PM Pashinyan arrives in Yerevan military pantheon, is met with chants of "traitor" (PHOTOS)

Wreath on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Situation is tense at Yerevan military pantheon

Coronavirus cases exceed 10mn in India

Armenia’s Pashinyan participating in march of mourning, is accompanied by many bodyguards (PHOTOS)

Opposition to hold march-rally in Yerevan Saturday

Armenia army General Staff deputy chief sues opposition MP

Pakistan seeks to extradite ex-PM Sharif from UK

Many Karabakh war veterans gather outside Yerevan military pantheon

EU interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan on natural gas

rump signs bill into law to extend US government funding

920 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 29 more Armenians found, 2 are civilians

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Perhaps most urgent are processes taking place around Syunik Province

Armenia PM: How will we live after this and what will be our goal?

Newspaper: What plans does Russia have in Artsakh?

Three days of mourning commence in Armenia, Artsakh

US authorizes coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Over 700 residents of Karabakh receive help of Russian military doctors

Newspaper: Every third resident of Armenia will be poor at beginning of 2021

Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition

Biden, wife to get coronavirus vaccine on Monday

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

National Archives of Armenia has new director

US imposes new sanctions against Russia

Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village

Azerbaijan to close land border with Russia due to coronavirus

Zakharova says ban on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan has no political subtext

Caricature of Armenian PM and Azerbaijan President shown on building of Armenia MFA

Armenia National Academy of Sciences History Institute reaffirms demand for government's and PM's resignation

Slovakia PM tests positive for COVID-19

Participants of march commemorating martyrs of Artsakh war placed lit torches near tombs

Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition Prosperous Armenia faction leader

US Vice-President Mike Pence vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia included in Ukraine's "red list"

Bodies of 35 Armenian servicemen and civilian found, demarcation begins in Syunik province, 18.12.20 digest

Armenia MOD follows course of on-duty service on new fortification lines

Karabakh President introduces newly appointed territorial administration and development minister

Names of all those who fell in Artsakh war announced during opposition's torch-lit and candle march (PHOTOS)

Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions

Yerevan citizens demanding Armenian PM's resignation at metro stations, chanting "Nikol traitor"

Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles

Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia Chamber of Advocates: Lawyers will join actions aimed at expressing no confidence in PM Pashinyan

Armenia PM to pay visit to Syunik Province and meet with citizens on Monday

Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history

Ardshinbank to donate all the funds of New Year gifts to Artsakh

Karabakh President appoints new ministers

People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway

Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards to be deployed in Syunik Province sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border

Armenia President congratulates Qatar Emir on National Day

Former army generals and officers join call of Armenia National Security Service high-ranking officials

Armenia Ombudsman: We finished 6th closed report on Azerbaijan army atrocities against captured Armenians, bodies

Armenia Ombudsman, ICRC delegation head discuss process of returning of POWs

Artsakh government structure to change

Macron suffering from fever, cough and fatigue after testing positive for COVID-19

Putin: Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased risks of spread of terrorism

Demarcation begins in Kapan city of Armenia's Syunik Province

Germany reports 33,777 coronavirus cases in the past day