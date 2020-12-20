COVID-19 mass vaccination kicks off in Israel

The COVID-19 mass vaccination has kicked off in Israel on Sunday morning.
Medical workers and risk groups are among the first to be vaccinated, Kan reported.
Earlier, the health ministry reported that at the first stage, the vaccine will be delivered to 10 hospitals and vaccination centers at health insurance funds.
Among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will also be Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Israel.