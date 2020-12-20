7 more wagons with humanitarian aid from Russia arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh

Another seven wagons with humanitarian aid from Russia have arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Russian emergency situations ministry.
This aid includes 300 cubic meters of lumber and a platform with a truck crane. The materials have already been delivered to Stepanakert by freight departmental transport.
By December 14, the ministry will send 54 wagons with 1.2 thousand tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh.
This is the second part of the humanitarian aid delivered by the Russian Emergencies Ministry by rail. In total, nine out of 54 wagons have arrived so far, the message adds.