At least 9 people die in Kabul car blast

At least nine people have died in the Kabul car blast, Reuters reports, citing the country's authorities.

The attackers were eying MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, who was wounded. Besides him, another 20 people, including women and children, were injured as a result of the explosion, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said.

According to him, it is not yet clear whether the explosives were placed in a car parked on the way to the MP's workplace or whether the car was driven by a suicide bomber.

So far no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident.