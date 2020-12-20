News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 20
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
At least 9 people die in Kabul car blast
At least 9 people die in Kabul car blast
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least nine people have died in the Kabul car blast, Reuters reports, citing the country's authorities.

The attackers were eying MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, who was wounded. Besides him, another 20 people, including women and children, were injured as a result of the explosion, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said.

According to him, it is not yet clear whether the explosives were placed in a car parked on the way to the MP's workplace or whether the car was driven by a suicide bomber.

So far no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tragedy: Young woman jumps from bridge in Yerevan
Police and the investigation department are identifying the victim...
 Bus collides with train in Bangladesh, at least 12 dead
An official said the tragic accident took place the railway gateman did not perform his duty...
 Ombudsman’s team heads for Yerevan police department in connection with famous singer’s apprehension
On the instructions of the Human Rights Defender…
 Armenia Investigative Committee launches case under article of leading serviceman to suicide
The investigation department of the...
 Lawyer: Appellate court lifted arrest selected for Armenia ex-ambassador to Holy See
In this political-criminal case that has been prolonging for about a year and a half…
 Armenia ex-ruling party MP to not be arrested
Vahram Baghdasaryan of the Republican Party of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos