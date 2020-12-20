Armenian NSS ex-chief: There were orders that, as I thought, should not be carried out

Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Mikael Hambardzumyan will speak at a press conference soon, he told reporters in the Yerablur military pantheon, which he visited together with other NSS officers to pay tribute to the memory of those who fell in the Artsakh war.
"I don’t want to comment on the reasons for my resignation now, I plan to give a press conference in the near future. Of course, I will refrain from narrow, personal conversations or presentation of circumstances, because I believe that a security officer should not present the information that became available to him in the line of duty, but questions that relate to the security of our country and in which I saw a threat, I will touch on and will talk about them," he said.
When asked by a journalist whether he received illegal assignments, the former head of the National Security Service said that he would refrain from the wording "illegal assignment."
"But I can state that yes, there have been orders that I thought I should not carry out," he added.
When asked by the journalist whether he believed that a certain deal had taken place, Hambardzumyan noted he could not say anything, as he was not informed.