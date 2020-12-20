News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 20
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Artsakh: Bodies of 22 more dead were found
Artsakh: Bodies of 22 more dead were found
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Yesterday rescue teams carrying out work to find bodies removed the bodies of 22 soldiers.

According to the head of the Information and Communication Department of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan, since November 13, in total, 1,020 bodies have been removed, the search work continues. For the second time, prospecting work will be carried out in the mountain-wooded areas of Shushi, as well as in the directions of Gadrut and Jabrail.

According to Hunan Tadevosyan, the parents of the missing soldiers are also involved in the search work, and the Russian peacekeepers are assisting in the negotiation processes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Goris Mayor: Azerbaijanis flag flies near Armenian village
"Today you gave the enemy the historical land with your own hands...
 7 more wagons with humanitarian aid from Russia arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh
This aid includes 300 cubic meters of lumber and a platform with a truck crane...
 Over 42 thousand refugees return to Karabakh from Armenia
A total of 470 people were delivered Saturday from Yerevan to Stepanakert by buses...
 Artsakh President visits Stepanakert memorial, pays tribute to all martyrs
On the occasion of the three-day mourning…
 Newspaper: What plans does Russia have in Artsakh?
A new phase has begun in Russia-Nagorno-Karabakh relations with the Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev statement of November 9…
 Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan
Their service vehicles were also targeted deliberately and indiscriminately as a result of which…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos