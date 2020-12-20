Artsakh: Bodies of 22 more dead were found

Yesterday rescue teams carrying out work to find bodies removed the bodies of 22 soldiers.

According to the head of the Information and Communication Department of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan, since November 13, in total, 1,020 bodies have been removed, the search work continues. For the second time, prospecting work will be carried out in the mountain-wooded areas of Shushi, as well as in the directions of Gadrut and Jabrail.

According to Hunan Tadevosyan, the parents of the missing soldiers are also involved in the search work, and the Russian peacekeepers are assisting in the negotiation processes.