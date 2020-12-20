President of Nepal dissolves country's parliament

Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has dissolved the lower house of parliament and set a date for a general election, the Himalayan Times reported.
Bhandari reportedly approved the recommendation of Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives. Besides, she also approved the government's recommendation to hold general elections in two rounds - April 30 and May 10, 2021, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, the government of Nepal proposed to dissolve parliament, as the country's ruling Communist Party announced the loss of support from most of its supporters.