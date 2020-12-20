Armenia NSS: Border detachments of Armenians and Azerbaijanis are deployed in the Vorotan-David Bek section

The National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) reports that Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards and their Russian colleagues are carrying out work on the deployment of border patrols on the Vorotan-David Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway.
This process will be completed in the coming days, and the organization of normal and safe traffic will be fully ensured on the specified road section.
To avoid possible undesirable incidents during the relevant work, the NSS urges citizens to show the necessary vigilance, and in case of issues and questions, contact the hotline of the National Security Service border troops.