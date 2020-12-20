Artsakh President: 6 of Armenian soldiers fighting against unknown for more than 70 days return to homeland

Six of Armenian soldiers, who had fought against the unknown for more than 70 days, returned today to their homeland, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan noted.
"Six of our soldiers, who had fought against the unknown for more than 70 days, returned today to their homeland, which was achieved as a result of prospecting, held through the efforts of The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh and the International Committee of the Red Cross, carried out in the territories fallen under the control of Azerbaijan. They brought joy to all of us during these difficult days."
"I express my gratitude for this important success to Russian President Vladimir Putin, through the direct efforts of which the work on searching for missing soldiers is intensively continuing, as well as the work on returning of the remains of victims.
I also express my special gratitude to the commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh Rustam Muradov, to Artur Avagyan, who accompanied us to the guys' location, as well as to the entire staff of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, to the heroic work of which we will definitely come back."