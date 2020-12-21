Police forces close off part of Yerevan-Goris motorway

Ahead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Syunik Province of Armenia, a large number of police forces closed off part of the Yerevan-Goris motorway on Monday morning, not allowing the people of Goris town to carry out their protest and block the entrance to the province.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent on location, police with about a dozen buses have closed off the Shinuhayr village intersection of the aforesaid motorway, obstructing the course of the car rally protest organized by the people of Goris.
The people were complaining that their right to free movement was being violated, whereas in response the police were stating that the law allowed such measures to be taken to ensure the visit of the PM.
To note, Goris Mayor Arushan Arushanyan was detained several hours before this protest by the people of the town.