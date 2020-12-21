Armenia PM to Syunik residents: I am coming to look into your eyes, to answer your questions

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went on livestream from his car on the way to Syunik Province on Monday morning.

He, in particular, noted. "I am saddened to learn that my post about visiting Syunik has ignited certain passions in Syunik. But I want to assure you and I hope you will be convinced that my decision to visit Syunik Province is not at all to ignite passions. On the contrary, I made this decision to pay my respects and appreciation to the people of Syunik. Second, and most importantly, (…) I am coming to look into your eyes, to answer your questions. ”

Also, Pashinyan called on everyone not to inflame additional passions in this already tense situation. "I will try to show that I have fulfilled and am fulfilling my obligations to you. (…). I want to assure you again that not a single millimeter of territory or land has been ceded [to Azerbaijan] from the territory of Armenia," the Armenian PM stressed.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a clash took place between the police and Syunik Province residents who were trying to reach the Syunik gate early Monday morning to prevent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering the province.

From the night, 2,000 officers from the police troops moved to Syunik gates near Zanger where the people of Syunik were to carry out their protest.

The police have gathered a large number of forces by buses, not allowing the citizens to reach Zanger.

The people of Goris town complain that their right to free movement is being violated, whereas they are not doing anything illegal.

At some point when the people of Syunik tried to reopen the road and move forward, a clash took place between the police and the local residents. The citizens were trying to walk up, but the police did not allow it, and this turned into a scuffle.

To note, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had previously announced the Goris residents’ protest not to allow Pashinyan's entry to Syunik, was detained early Monday morning.