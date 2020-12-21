Modular city block installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

The construction of a modular city block for the deployment of 250 Russian peacekeepers has been completed in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
At present, the commissioning of the engineering equipment for this modular city block is being completed.
This modular city block will create comfortable living conditions for the staff.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.