People of Armenia’s Syunik block Goris-Tatev motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The people of Armenia’s Syunik Province have closed off the Goris-Tatev motorway in order not to allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering the province.

The deputy mayor of Goris town announced that Pashinyan was coming to Syunik in vain, they will not even listen to him, and he had no place in Syunik. "He might come, go over our heads. What should he do to us? Detain [us], at best; let him detain [us]. (…). If he is that strong, let him respond to outside insults, and not come, detain us, not send police forces. He is having a mayor [of Goris] detained. (…). Definitely Syunik does not have such a prime minister. He has brought the Turk [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] to our house," said the deputy mayor of Goris, adding that residents from various communities of Syunik were here.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
