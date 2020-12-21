Goris mayor being brought to Armenia Investigative Committee

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris is taken hostage, says deputy mayor

WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain

Russian peacekeepers demine another 238 hectares in Karabakh

Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19

Clergyman demonstratively refuses to shake Armenia PM Pashinyan's hand (PHOTOS)

Goris town mayor detained within framework of Armenia Police criminal case

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Armenia PM is in Sarnakunk village of Syunik

Mediaport: Police of Armenia’s Syunik refuse to detain Goris mayor

240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World oil prices dropping

Modular city block installed in Stepanakert for Russian peacekeepers

People of Armenia’s Syunik block Goris-Tatev motorway

Trump extends government funding for 24 hours

Canada's Trudeau promises to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus

Armenia PM to Syunik residents: I am coming to look into your eyes, to answer your questions

Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik

Police forces close off part of Yerevan-Goris motorway

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris is detained

Chinese and Russian media play role in fighting virus

Artsakh: 6 soldiers who were in obscurity for 70 days will remain under doctors' supervision

Participants to Chinese-Russian online media webinar call for joint effort in common challenges

Netanyahu speaks about his health after COVID-19 vaccination

Germany speaks about dangerous consequences of COVID-19 new strain

Artsakh President: 6 of Armenian soldiers fighting against unknown for more than 70 days return to homeland

Nearly 100 people detained in Minsk protests

Chinese, Russian digital media intend to strengthen strategic cooperation

President of Nepal dissolves country's parliament

Vladimir Putin assesses situation on terrorism-related crimes

At least 9 people die in Kabul car blast

WHO pledges to inform public about characteristics and any consequences of COVID-19 new strain

Armenia NSS: Border detachments of Armenians and Azerbaijanis are deployed in the Vorotan-David Bek section

Armenian PM and his daughter Shushan visit Tavush province (PHOTOS)

Greek FM says EU moves slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in Eastern Mediterranean

Goris Mayor: Azerbaijanis flag flies near Armenian village

COVID-19 mass vaccination kicks off in Israel

Artsakh: Bodies of 22 more dead were found

Nepal government proposes to dissolve country's parliament

Armenian NSS ex-chief: There were orders that, as I thought, should not be carried out

Biden, Mexican president discuss new approach to migration

NSS officers of Armenia and ex-chief Artur Vanetsyan visits Yerablur military pantheon

7 more wagons with humanitarian aid from Russia arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh

Rally to take place in Yerevan on Tuesday

652 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Armenia over the past day

Reuters: Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 75 million

Over 42 thousand refugees return to Karabakh from Armenia

Merkel urges German residents to celebrate Christmas via video calls

Ex-ambassador speaks on dividing Armenia into three parts

Mike Pompeo accuses Russia of cyberattack on US

Spain's Santa Pau recognizes Artsakh independence

COVID-19: Macron is in stable condition

Tragedy: Young woman jumps from bridge in Yerevan

Armenia parliament speaker's medical condition gets worse during mourning march in Yerevan

Armenian armed forces head of general staff visits Syunik province

WHO speaks on when humanity will cope with COVID-19 pandemic

Rouhani says Iran's new COVID-19 restrictions bring to no 'red' zones

Russia comments on US decision to close its consulates

Opposition’s march of mourning reaches Yerevan cathedral

Bodyguards run along with Armenia PM Pashinyan's car

Armenia PM approaches relatives of recent Artsakh war casualties

Artsakh President visits Stepanakert memorial, pays tribute to all martyrs

Opposition rally concludes at Yerevan’s Liberty Square

Vazgen Manukyan: PM Nikol Pashinyan is forever removing Armenia from political map

Bus collides with train in Bangladesh, at least 12 dead

Rockets hit US airbase in Afghanistan

Chile president is fined for breaking of COVID-19 mask rules

Opposition convenes rally at Yerevan's Liberty Square

PM Pashinyan arrives in Yerevan military pantheon, is met with chants of "traitor" (PHOTOS)

Wreath on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Situation is tense at Yerevan military pantheon

Coronavirus cases exceed 10mn in India

Armenia’s Pashinyan participating in march of mourning, is accompanied by many bodyguards (PHOTOS)

Opposition to hold march-rally in Yerevan Saturday

Armenia army General Staff deputy chief sues opposition MP

Pakistan seeks to extradite ex-PM Sharif from UK

Many Karabakh war veterans gather outside Yerevan military pantheon

EU interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan on natural gas

rump signs bill into law to extend US government funding

920 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 29 more Armenians found, 2 are civilians

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Perhaps most urgent are processes taking place around Syunik Province

Armenia PM: How will we live after this and what will be our goal?

Newspaper: What plans does Russia have in Artsakh?

Three days of mourning commence in Armenia, Artsakh

US authorizes coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Over 700 residents of Karabakh receive help of Russian military doctors

Newspaper: Every third resident of Armenia will be poor at beginning of 2021

Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition

Biden, wife to get coronavirus vaccine on Monday

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

National Archives of Armenia has new director

US imposes new sanctions against Russia

Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village

Azerbaijan to close land border with Russia due to coronavirus

Zakharova says ban on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan has no political subtext

Caricature of Armenian PM and Azerbaijan President shown on building of Armenia MFA

Armenia National Academy of Sciences History Institute reaffirms demand for government's and PM's resignation

Slovakia PM tests positive for COVID-19