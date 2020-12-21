Russian peacekeepers demine another 238 hectares in Karabakh

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue to demine Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
During their latest such operation, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have demined about 238 hectares of land, 93 kilometers of roads, and 423 residential buildings. Also, more than 8,300 explosive ordnances were found and defused.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.