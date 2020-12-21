Mediaport: Police of Armenia’s Syunik refuse to detain Goris mayor

The police of Armenia’s Syunik Province have refused to detain the mayor of Goris town, and special forces were sent from Yerevan.
According to Mediaport, the police have not been able to clarify for several hours why or on what case was detained Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had called on the people of Syunik to prohibit "traitor" Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering their province.
As per Mediaport, Pashinyan had ordered Arushanyan to be detained Sunday afternoon, but the Syunik police refused to carry out this order, after which Armenia’s Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan sent special forces from Yerevan to carry out the PM's order.
And at dawn Monday, Arushanyan was detained and taken to the police department.
To note, the mayor of Goris and his detachment were on the battlefield from the first moment of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war until the last minute.