News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 240 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 154,065 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,656 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 654 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 644, the total respective number so far is 133,176, and the number of people currently being treated is 17,579—which is a drop by 432 in one day.

And 1,009 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 567,755 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain
The decision on air traffic or regimes on the country's borders is made individually...
 Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19
After burial at a military training ground in the west of the country...
 Canada's Trudeau promises to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus
The country expects to receive additional vaccine doses soon both from the Pfizer and Moderna—whose co-founder and chairman is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan—suppliers, once health officials authorize the latter…
 Chinese and Russian media play role in fighting virus
"A new round of technological revolution and industrial innovation has been accelerated globally...
 Netanyahu speaks about his health after COVID-19 vaccination
The prime minister noted that the Israeli authorities and experts...
 Germany speaks about dangerous consequences of COVID-19 new strain
The new mutation could increase the risk of infection...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos