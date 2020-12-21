240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 240 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 154,065 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,656 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 654 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 644, the total respective number so far is 133,176, and the number of people currently being treated is 17,579—which is a drop by 432 in one day.

And 1,009 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 567,755 such tests have been performed to date.