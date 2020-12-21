Armenia PM is in Sarnakunk village of Syunik

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Sarnakunk village, which is one of the first rural communities when entering Armenia’s Syunik Province, was recently shown live on Facebook.
While speaking with the locals, Pashinyan was standing all the time surrounded by his bodyguards in military uniform.
Only Pashinyan's supporters were in the video, and he drank a glass of vodka as a toast of mourning in memory of the Armenians who lost their lives in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
The PM had not announced in advance about visiting Sarnakunk, and had spoken about his plan to visit Goris, Kapan, Sisian, and Meghri towns only.
Early Monday morning, many residents of Goris tried to block the road entering Syunik at the Zanger section, but a large number of police forces blocked their road and did not allow them to reach Zanger.
As reported earlier, from the night, 2,000 officers from the police troops moved to the Syunik gates near Zanger where the people of Syunik were to carry out their protest against Pashinyan’s visit to the province.
To note, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had announced in advance the town residents’ aforesaid protest, was detained early Monday morning.