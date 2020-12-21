'Pandemic' and 'people' named hieroglyphs of outgoing year in China

'Pandemic' and 'people' have been named the hieroglyphs of the outgoing year in China. The results of the annual Internet voting are published on Monday, which was organized with the support of China's National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, TASS reports.
The word People has been named the hieroglyph of the year referring to the internal themes. In 2020, citizens of China helped each other, jointly fought the pandemic, observed safety measures, wore protective masks, and did not go out for the protection of society health.
Pandemic has been named the hieroglyph of the year referring to the international themes. According to the experts, the world situation in 2020 was extremely changeable. The COVID-19 pandemic suddenly hit the world, disrupted the routine and usual lifestyle, which led to contradictions and conflicts.
Voting for the hieroglyph and expression of the year has been conducted since 2006, which, according to Chinese citizens, fully characterizes the situation in the country and the world. 'Stable' was the hieroglyph of the last year. According to the experts, the choice was made regarding the stability of the Chinese economy, as well as the 70th-anniversary celebration of China. The hieroglyph of 2019 on international topics was 'difficult', which is associated with changes in the world, numerous crises, and contradictions.