Goris mayor being brought to Armenia Investigative Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Arush Arushanyan, the Mayor of Goris, Armenia, is currently being brought from Goris to the Investigative Committee in Yerevan; his lawyer told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Earlier we reported that the mayor of Goris was detained within the framework of a criminal case launched by the police, this criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, but the Committee informed that they had not received this criminal case yet, and therefore they cannot provide details on which Criminal Code article this criminal case was launched under and on Arushanyan's status of detention

To note, Arush Arushanyan had announced Sunday that they will be at the gates of Goris Monday morning and will not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik Province, after which Arushanyan was detained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
