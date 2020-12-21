Iran MFA suspects US accusations against Tehran after shelling in Baghdad

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's accusations against Tehran over the shelling on the Green Zone in Baghdad are suspicious, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh noted on Monday.
The timing and subsequent statements made by Pompeo are suspicious. This statement was prepared in advance, and it is strongly condemned, TASS reports referring to him. Attacks on diplomatic premises are not acceptable, he added.
Pompeo condemned on Sunday the rocket attacks on the Green Zone, blaming Iran-backed militias for the incident. According to him, Iran-backed militias are the most serious impediment to helping Iraq return to peace and prosperity.
The Green Zone of Baghdad came under rocket fire on Sunday. According to Al Arabiya TV channel, at least three rockets were fired in this area of the Iraq capital, where government buildings and diplomatic missions, including the US embassy, are located. The building of the embassy was slightly damaged.