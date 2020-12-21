Armenia’s Pashinyan: I want to thank Vladimir Putin

During his visit to Sisian town in Syunik Province, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his efforts and a miracle happened: the six Armenian soldiers who had gone missing for 70 days have returned home.

"The problem is that the areas are very big, our guys do not know exactly where they are in order [for rescuers] to enter, retrieve [them]. There were times when they entered, spoke in a loudspeaker in Russian, Armenian, but they [the aforesaid servicemen] did not come out; we assume that this is because they do not trust, as the Azerbaijanis can also speak Armenian, Russian," Pashinyan said.

He added that these six Armenian servicemen are exhausted, but they did not face any health or disability risks.

As reported earlier, Nikol Pashinyan just recently canceled his planned visits to Goris, Kapan, and Meghri towns of Syunik.

Pashinyan had earlier announced that he would visit Kapan, Goris and Meghri, too, but he visited only Sarnakunk village, then Sisian town—and accompanied by a large number of bodyguards.

Ever since early Monday morning, many residents of Goris have tried to block the road entering Syunik at the Zanger section, but a large number of police forces have blocked their road and not allowed them to reach Zanger.

As reported earlier, from the night, 2,000 officers from the police troops moved to the Syunik gates near Zanger where the people of Syunik were to carry out their protest against Pashinyan’s visit to the province.

To note, Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had announced in advance the town residents’ aforesaid protest, was detained early Monday morning.