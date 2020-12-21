News
Iran informs IAEA about construction at nuclear facility in Fordow
Iran informs IAEA about construction at nuclear facility in Fordow
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the construction at the nuclear facility in Fordow. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh noted on Monday.

According to him, they had informed the IAEA about the construction and had not hidden anything, TASS reports. All actions of Iran regarding the nuclear field are under the IAEA supervision, he added. They advise the agency to refrain from political issues, which will help preserve both the IAEA authority and its cooperation with Iran, the diplomat noted.

 Satellite photos show construction work has begun at a controversial underground Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow in early September, AP (Associated Press) reported on Friday. 

 Iran's Majlis voted in favor of a bill obliging the government to increase the degree of uranium enrichment. According to it, the country's authorities will have to put into operation one thousand additional centrifuges at the nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow within a year.
