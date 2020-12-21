News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Macron urges people to double vigilance over COVID-19 situation
Macron urges people to double vigilance over COVID-19 situation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

French President Emmanuel Macron urged people to double vigilance over the COVID-19 situation, given the emergence of a new virus mutation in the UK, France 24 reported.

He spoke of “a problematic mutation of the virus” during the government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual conference, in reference to the variant detected in the UK.

“All this shows the complexity of the virus, its aggressiveness, dare I say its inventiveness and the humility that we must always have,” Macron noted.

Earlier, a new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in the UK.  The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group confirmed on Saturday the variant of the coronavirus identified in the country is spreading at a faster rate and requires even more caution from people.

The new strain of the virus, according to preliminary estimates, may be 70% more infectious than the usual one,  nothing still shows it is more dangerous regarding death or hospitalization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
1,130 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh since October 1
From October 1 to December 21, 232 patients...
 WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain
The decision on air traffic or regimes on the country's borders is made individually...
 Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19
After burial at a military training ground in the west of the country...
 240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 28 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Canada's Trudeau promises to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus
The country expects to receive additional vaccine doses soon both from the Pfizer and Moderna—whose co-founder and chairman is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan—suppliers, once health officials authorize the latter…
 Chinese and Russian media play role in fighting virus
"A new round of technological revolution and industrial innovation has been accelerated globally...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos