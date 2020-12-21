Macron urges people to double vigilance over COVID-19 situation

French President Emmanuel Macron urged people to double vigilance over the COVID-19 situation, given the emergence of a new virus mutation in the UK, France 24 reported.

He spoke of “a problematic mutation of the virus” during the government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual conference, in reference to the variant detected in the UK.

“All this shows the complexity of the virus, its aggressiveness, dare I say its inventiveness and the humility that we must always have,” Macron noted.

Earlier, a new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in the UK. The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group confirmed on Saturday the variant of the coronavirus identified in the country is spreading at a faster rate and requires even more caution from people.

The new strain of the virus, according to preliminary estimates, may be 70% more infectious than the usual one, nothing still shows it is more dangerous regarding death or hospitalization.