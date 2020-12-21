Mayor of Armenia's Sisian on Nikol Pashinyan's visit and reason why he was absent

“How can the mayor of Sisian greet the Prime Minister when the mayor isn’t in Sisian during the Prime Minister’s visit?” Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan told Pastinfo newspaper, touching upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent Facebook post in which he expressed certainty that his entrance to the cities of Goris, Kapan and Meghri was blocked so that people wouldn’t see that the residents of Sisian receive him the way he was received in Sisian.
Asked where he was when Pashinyan was in Sisian, Sargsyan said he was on the road leading to Tatev where he and hundreds of residents of Syunik Province had shut down the road leading to Syunik Province in order to disallow the entrance of the Prime Minister who gave lands.
“How can we residents of Syunik Province tolerate his entrance into Syunik Province when he undermined the peace and safety of the province and put the lives of not only the residents of Sisian and Syunik Province, but also the lives of all Armenians of Armenia at risk? He should have come to Tatev and seen how hundreds of people had come out and shut down the road,” Mayor of Sisian Artur Sargsyan told Pastinfo newspaper.