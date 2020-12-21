Armenia ex-PM: I suppose Pashinyan had arrangement with Aliyev to surrender Shushi

When Russia proposes [Armenia’s PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] the last time, on October 19, whoever captured what, captured it, let them stop, Pashinyan does not agree; that is, [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev, Pashinyan, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin were discussing the issue, but I suppose Pashinyan had a link and an arrangement with Aliyev to hand Shushi [town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] over [to Azerbaijan]. Armenia’s former PM Hrant Bagratyan stated this at a press conference on Monday.

"Has there been a compensation or bribe for that? This is already the matter of the investigative bodies. It’s strange that you are told, 'You keep Shushi,' [but] you say, 'No, take [it],'" Bagratyan added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.