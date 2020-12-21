News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia ex-PM: I suppose Pashinyan had arrangement with Aliyev to surrender Shushi
Armenia ex-PM: I suppose Pashinyan had arrangement with Aliyev to surrender Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan

When Russia proposes [Armenia’s PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] the last time, on October 19, whoever captured what, captured it, let them stop, Pashinyan does not agree; that is, [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev, Pashinyan, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin were discussing the issue, but I suppose Pashinyan had a link and an arrangement with Aliyev to hand Shushi [town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] over [to Azerbaijan]. Armenia’s former PM Hrant Bagratyan stated this at a press conference on Monday.

"Has there been a compensation or bribe for that? This is already the matter of the investigative bodies. It’s strange that you are told, 'You keep Shushi,' [but] you say, 'No, take [it],'" Bagratyan added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-premier: Drones appeared in Azerbaijan army between 2018 and 2020
Bagratyan commented on the Azerbaijani president’s recent statement that in actual fact, he had defeated the army of Armenia’s ex-presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war…
 Shoygu: No serious incidents allowed in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian defense minister…
 Putin refers to Russian peacekeepers as guarantee for security in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin clarified that Russian peacekeepers are...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: I want to thank Vladimir Putin
That he made that effort and a miracle happened...
 Aurora initiative doubles Artsakh aid program
$400,000 to support 46 local and international humanitarian projects…
 Russian peacekeepers demine another 238 hectares in Karabakh
Also, more than 8,300 explosive ordnances were found and defused…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos