Armenian epidemiologist to attend opposition Homeland Salvation Movement's rally tomorrow
Armenian epidemiologist to attend opposition Homeland Salvation Movement's rally tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Doctor-epidemiologist Eduard Hovhannisyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear medical workers,

Tomorrow, on December 22, come to Republic Square to express your civil stance.

Many medical workers are constrained to express their opinions since they have been told that medical workers don’t deal with politics. Being a citizen doesn’t mean being involved in politics, and doctors, as the pioneers of society, must set an example.

Thus, voicing civil stance is a duty, not a right, and it is doctors’ duty to treat not only people, but also the society when there is a need for that. Our society and country are severely ill and need the help of us doctors.

Tomorrow I will be at Republic Square with my fellow doctors and friends.”

Tomorrow at 12 p.m. the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement will hold a rally at Republic Square. The rally’s organizers call on citizens to join the people’s movement that is gaining momentum day after day.

The participants of the rally demand the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.
Հայերեն
