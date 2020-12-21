Netanyahu urges to completely close Israel's skies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday at a meeting of the government commission on coronavirus.
He called on ministers to support his proposal to completely close the skies of the Jewish state to passenger flights, as was done at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, due to the threat of the spread of a new type of virus in the UK, TASS reported.
The viral mass entering Israel must be reduced as much as possible, he noted adding that even if in the UK they are now checking what kind of virus it is, whether it is resistant to the vaccine, and are also exploring additional questions.