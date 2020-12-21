News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Netanyahu urges to completely close Israel's skies
Netanyahu urges to completely close Israel's skies
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday at a meeting of the government commission on coronavirus.

He called on ministers to support his proposal to completely close the skies of the Jewish state to passenger flights, as was done at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, due to the threat of the spread of a new type of virus in the UK, TASS reported.

The viral mass entering Israel must be reduced as much as possible, he noted adding that even if in the UK they are now checking what kind of virus it is, whether it is resistant to the vaccine, and are also exploring additional questions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia suspends flights with UK for week amid discovery of COVID-19 new strain
The report notes that Russia continues to track genetic changes in the new coronavirus...
 Macron urges people to double vigilance over COVID-19 situation
All this shows the complexity of the virus...
 1,130 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh since October 1
From October 1 to December 21, 232 patients...
 WHO recommends countries to assess risk of importing COVID-19 new strain
The decision on air traffic or regimes on the country's borders is made individually...
 Denmark to exhume, burn remains of 4 million minks with COVID-19
After burial at a military training ground in the west of the country...
 240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 28 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos