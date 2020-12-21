Shoygu: No serious incidents allowed in Nagorno-Karabakh

No serious incidents were allowed during the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. The statement came from Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu at an enlarged meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday, TASS reported.

"No serious incidents were permitted so far. The safe movement of civilian vehicles through the Lachin corridor has been opened and maintained," Shoygu said.

According to him, under the leadership of Russian peacekeepers, an exchange of POWs was carried out between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides—and on an "all-for-all" basis. In addition, there was an exchange of the dead, too.

The Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been carried out since November 10, and in accordance with trilateral agreements. To date, the Russian military has deployed 23 observation posts in the designated areas.

"People are returning to their regions of residence and rebuilding their homes in complete safety. They are assisted by the servicemen of the center for peacekeeping management. Since November 14, Russian peacekeepers have ensured the return of more than 42,000 refugees," the Russian defense minister added.

Also, Russian peacekeepers are demining Nagorno-Karabakh, and to date more than 6,000 explosive ordnances have been defused there.

To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.