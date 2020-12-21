News
News
In what criminal case is Armenia’s Goris mayor detained?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to find out the circumstances behind Goris town mayor Arush Arushanyan’s attempt to organize and hold a rally in violation of the law, the Committee informed.

A criminal case was filed with the police on Monday, and on the same day Arushanyan was detained on suspicion of committing the aforesaid crime.

The criminal case has been sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, and an investigation is underway.

The criminal cases that were opened earlier against the Goris mayor in connection with some other crimes are being investigated, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
