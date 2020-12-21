In what criminal case is Armenia’s Goris mayor detained?

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to find out the circumstances behind Goris town mayor Arush Arushanyan’s attempt to organize and hold a rally in violation of the law, the Committee informed.

A criminal case was filed with the police on Monday, and on the same day Arushanyan was detained on suspicion of committing the aforesaid crime.

The criminal case has been sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, and an investigation is underway.

The criminal cases that were opened earlier against the Goris mayor in connection with some other crimes are being investigated, too.