News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.66/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.57 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 634.96 (down by AMD 4.77), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 689.43 (down by AMD 15.53), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.95 (down by AMD 0.15) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 432.96, AMD 31,526.71 and AMD 17,409.08, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Every third resident of Armenia will be poor at beginning of 2021
The rise in prices for basic necessities over the past month is noticeable also to the naked eye…
 Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia Central Bank: Inflation won't exceed 4%, there will be 7.2% economic downturn
As far as payments of...
 Vazgen Manukyan: Economic situation in Armenia is devastating
The politician also stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos