Dollar goes down in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.66/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.57 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 634.96 (down by AMD 4.77), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 689.43 (down by AMD 15.53), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.95 (down by AMD 0.15) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 432.96, AMD 31,526.71 and AMD 17,409.08, respectively.