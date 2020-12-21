Students of Armenia's top universities to receive Moscow mayor's scholarship

During today’s session, the Board of Trustees of the “Dom Moskvi” Moscow Center for Culture and Business in Yerevan approved scholarships for 15 nominated students of Armenia’s universities.
The scholarship is granted to students who receive education in Russian, demonstrate excellence and are active in the community. The student’s social status is also considered.
Funds are allocated by the Government of Moscow.
“Such projects of the Government of Moscow are important in order to motivate students to learn Russian and read Russian literature. We know about Russian culture and literature through the Russian language, which is a cross-cultural language that helps strengthen the friendly ties. This is also a major step to inspire students to study harder,” General Director of “Dom Moskvi” Center Vahram Karapetyan said during the session in Yerevan.
Students of Armenia are presented for the scholarship twice a year, that is, after the spring and fall semesters. They are also solemnly awarded diplomas and symbolic “Recipient of the Scholarship of the Mayor of Yerevan” badges.