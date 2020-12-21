Armenia ex-premier: Drones appeared in Azerbaijan army between 2018 and 2020

YEREVAN. – Drones have appeared from 2018 to 2020, the [Turkish-made] Bayraktars were entered into the Azerbaijani army in May-June this year. Armenia’s former PM Hrant Bagratyan stated this at a press conference on Monday, referring to the fact that the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, had recently stated that in actual fact, he had defeated the army of Armenia’s ex-presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
"With that statement, Aliyev is trying to save [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan because he [Aliyev] is in a deal with him [Pashinyan]. He [Aliyev] does not want us to catch him. Otherwise, why was he supporting Pashinyan?" Bagratyan added and asked.