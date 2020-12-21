News
Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, have discussed the implementation of a trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue; the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press service noted about this in a statement it issued Monday.

“On December 21, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The Ministers exchanged their views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, as well as the bilateral cooperation agenda,” the statement reads.

It added that the sides also discussed the regional issues of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
