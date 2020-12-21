AMN: Russian drones suspected of blowing up oil smuggling sites in Syria

The oil smuggling sites for the Turkish-backed militants witnessed a number of strikes last night, when unidentified drones, suspected to be Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), attacked the facilities in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, AMN News reported.

According to a field report from Aleppo, the suspected Russian drones heavily bombarded the oil smuggling sites near the city of Al-Bab, resulting in the destruction of a number of facilities in three successive raids.

The report said the raids caused a significant amount of damage to the oil smuggling sites, but opposition activists did not announce any casualties as a result of the strikes.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, a source in the city of Aleppo told Al-Masdar that the strikes were most likely carried out by Russian drones, who constantly monitor these sites in the Al-Bab and Jarabulus areas.

Previously, Russian drones carried out a similar attack in October, when they heavily bombarded the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Jarabulus.