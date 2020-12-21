News
Monday
December 21
News
Armenia sports world representatives demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Armenia sports world representatives demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the sports world in Armenia have issued the following statement demanding the immediate resignation of the person occupying the seat of Prime Minister:

“The road to perdition of the Armenian nation continues. In a short period of time, the trust of the people in the Armenian authorities has turned into infinite hatred. The treacherous authorities are now visiting the sacred Yerablur Military Pantheon with armored shields and security umbrellas. Under the veil of display of force, the deficient and treacherous Prime Minister continues his treacherous acts and is destroying the homeland. The existence of our nation and our country’s sovereignty is at risk.

We can no longer silently follow this devastating situation and join the citizens assessing the situation in the Republic of Armenia with sobriety. The key objective is to stop the decline of the country and get involved in maintaining the sovereignty and protecting the borders of the country. Any defeat can become the start of new victories, but not under the leadership of a traitor who signed an embarrassing capitulation. We demand the immediate resignation of the person occupying the seat of Prime Minister. The traitor can’t continue to be the owner of the fate of our nation and state.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
