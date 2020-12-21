What My Step Foundation purchased for families who moved to Armenia during recent Artsakh war? (PHOTOS)

Under its humanitarian aid programs, My Step Foundation of Armenia has provided home appliances worth about AMD 7 million (USD 13,500) to support domestic needs of those families who moved to Armenia during recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, informed about this on Facebook.
“15 TV sets, 20 washing machines, 50 electric kettles, 15 refrigerators, 10 gas cookers, 20 vacuum cleaners, 30 irons, 10 meat grinders, 20 hair dryers, 2 gas boilers have been purchased and delivered to different regions of Armenia. Procurement was based on the needs assessment done by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.
Under the imperative to combine efforts, the Foundation does its utmost not to leave requests for support unanswered. The Foundation is in constant contact with all the governmental agencies, partner organizations and is doing its best to use all means to meet people’s most immediate needs,” Hakobyan added.
