Digest, 21.12.20: Bodies of another 19 Armenian soldiers found, Armenia's Goris mayor detained

NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 21.12.2020:

A three-day mourning period in honor of the victims of the Artsakh war was declared in Armenia during the weekends.

The situation was tense as during the first day, the PM Nikol Pashinyan had an intention to march to the Yerablur military pantheon, where the soldiers killed during the war have been laid to rest.

Since morning, the citizens and relatives of the killed soldiers have gathered there and announced they would not allow Pashinyan to enter Yerablur.

Police have been forcibly opening the road for Pashinyan, however, there were some accidents as people were throwing some stuff towards Pashinyan and some of them even spat towards him, chanting 'Nikol - a traitor.'

The bodies of another 19 Armenian servicemen were found Sunday during the search operations.

The search activities continue in the Hadrut, Fizuli, Martuni, and Shushi regions.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan reported that six of Armenian soldiers, 'who had fought against the unknown for more than 70 days', returned to their homeland.

It was achieved as a result of prospecting, held through the efforts of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, carried out in the territories fallen under the control of Azerbaijan.

The soldiers will remain under medical supervision.

The mayor of Armenia's Goris has been detained within a criminal case launched by the police.

This criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, but the Committee informed that they had not received this criminal case yet, and therefore they cannot provide details on which Criminal Code article this criminal case was launched under and on Arush Arushanyan's status of detention.

The mayor was on Monday noon brought to the main building of the Investigative Committee in Yerevan.

Arush Arushanyan had announced Sunday that they will be at the gates of Goris Monday morning and will not allow Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik Province, after which he was detained.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday canceled his planned visits to Goris, Kapan, and Meghri towns of Syunik Province; he himself announced this in Sisian town.

Ever since early Monday morning, many residents of Goris have tried to block the road entering Syunik at the Zanger section, but a large number of police forces have blocked their road and not allowed them to reach Zanger.

From the night, 2,000 officers from the police troops moved to the Syunik gates near Zanger where the people of Syunik were to carry out their protest against Pashinyan’s visit to the province.

According to PM, the people of Goris closed off the Yerevan-Goris motorway because they know that he will be received well in the aforesaid cities.

Armenian Prosecutor General has been given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan.

One Armenia Party leader Artur Ghazinyan presented a report on the crime committed by the current Armenian authorities.

He recalled that on November 26, the party headed by him presented a report on high treason. On November 27, a reply was received stating that a criminal case had already been initiated.

Artur Ghazinyan said that on Saturday he was invited to the Special Investigation Service as a witness in a criminal case. According to him, the facts presented make it possible to assert that there was high treason of a historical scale and indicated the circle of persons headed by Nikol Pashinyan who should be immediately interrogated and isolated to prevent further crime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said their peacekeepers have become the guarantor of security in Nagorno-Karabakh and are putting their lives on the line to restore peace in the region, RIA Novosti reported.

“On November 10, Russian peacekeepers started accomplishing the most difficult mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. Their presence has become a guarantee for the implementation of the agreements on cessation of hostilities,” Putin said during the enlarged session of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Defense today.

Putin clarified that Russian peacekeepers are doing a lot to improve the humanitarian situation, help refugees, demine territories, restore social infrastructures, and preserve historical and religious monuments.